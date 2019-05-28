A Thunder Bay area MP announced an investment of $2 million on Tuesday for FP Innovations, a not-for-profit organization that specializes in research and innovation in the Canadian forest sector.

Don Rusnak made the announcement during the grand opening of the organization's world class, thermo mechanical pulp bio refinery.

The funding, provided through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Growth program, will support the organization's efforts to convert wood sugars to bio-materials, which will help create a viable wood-to-chemicals industry that can help diversify the forest-based economy in rural communities.

"FPInnovations continues to transform the industry by demonstrating results through the development of bio-products that are helping us achieve a clean energy future," Rusnak stated in a written release.

The $2 million funding will build on the already $5.8 million investment that was previously provided by the province for the pilot facility to accelerate the development, production and commercialization of green bio-chemicals derived from sustainable source Canadian wood.

"This investment demonstrates the enormous potential of our forest sector and paves the way for a stronger bio-economy. In collaboration with our partners, we will demonstrate the strength of our industry in finding environmental solutions that will benefit future generations," FPInnovations president and CEO, Stephane Renou said.