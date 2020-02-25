'Run, Bambi, Run': Looking back at Thunder Bay's involvement in the story of Lawrencia 'Bambi' Bembenek
Reporter Shane Judge re-visits tale of 'Bambi' Bembenek, a major news story in Thunder Bay's past 50 years
The story of Laurencia Bembenek, also known as "Bambi" Bembenek, captured the attention of Thunder Bay and beyond in 1982.
Bembenek was apprehended in Thunder Bay, where she was working as a waitress, after escaping from prison in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in 1990. She was serving a life sentence for murder, and spent more than two decades insisting on her innocence but was never able to fully clear her name.
For a time, t-shirts reading 'Run, Bambi, Run' were available in many communities.
Shane Judge was a reporter with CBC Thunder Bay when Laurencia Bembenek's story was surfacing. He spoke with Lisa Laco on the CBC's Superior Morning about what he remembers from covering the story.
Judge said the story was one that had a "residual effect" on the Thunder Bay community and was actually quite sad.
"This woman who was otherwise bright and vivacious just had a tragic end," he said.
You can hear the whole interview with Shane Judge here:
This story is a part of CBC Thunder Bay's 50 Years, 50 Days, 50 Stories series marking the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of Fort William and Port Arthur to become Thunder Bay.
