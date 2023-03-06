Rules around fireworks a mixed bag in northern Ontario as officials weigh the risks amid wildfire season

The rules around setting off fireworks in northwestern Ontario this holiday weekend have become a bit hazy.

That's because municipalities across the region are taking different approaches to fireworks this year, even as provincial restricted fire zones and municipal fire bans remain in place across Ontario.

"There's a few elements to this that can be confusing to Ontarians," said Chris Marchand, fire information officer with Ontario's Aviation Forest Fire and Emergency Services, explaining it's key people understand the distinctions between provincial and municipal restrictions.

A fire ban is a measure taken by municipalities or the office of the Fire Marshall, often to restrict open fire. Those bans usually come with direction from the province, which can implement a restricted fire zone as part the Forest Fire Prevention Act. A restricted fire zone limits fires on crown land.

"But if a municipal fire department wants to place restrictions on activities over and above what is laid out in provincial legislation, for example restricting the use of fireworks, they certainly have that authority to do so within their boundaries," explained Marchand.

When it comes to the provincial rules, the Forest Fire Prevention Act does outline some rules around fireworks.

The legislation states, "no person who discharges a firearm, a flare, fireworks or explosives in or within 300 metres of a forest area shall leave any residue from the discharge unextinguished."

The use of fireworks are a concern for officials as over 50 forest fires burn across the north. (Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry)

Officials add that any person who sets off fireworks is responsible if any hot residue results in a fire. A person can be charged under the Forest Fires Protection Act and may be held responsible for the cost of putting a forest fire out.

Quiet skies in Northwestern Ontario

Over the last week, municipalities across the region have been doling out decisions and messaging around the use of fireworks as Canada Day approaches, and as fire restrictions stretch on to the month-long mark.

The City of Kenora, Ont., announced Monday that all fireworks would be cancelled, including both consumer and event fireworks.

The city cites the dry conditions in the region and the seriousness of the provincial restricted fire zone for the cancellations.

In the City of Thunder Bay, fireworks are not covered by the municipal fire ban. But local officials are strongly discouraging the use of them, adding that they're looking at changing the bylaws around the municipal fire ban to include the banning of fireworks.

The Town of Fort Frances is going ahead with its fireworks display, which will be put on by a licensed fireworks operator company. But personal fireworks are not allowed.

Fire information officer Chris Marchand said the difference between consumer and professional fireworks is another key element to consider when thinking about forest fire prevention.

"A lot of the organized fireworks displays which are conducted by qualified personnel … are usually under the safest possible site conditions with all the appropriate equipment and measures taken to manage that risk," he said.

"That kind of rigorous commitment to safety is sort of noteworthy, I think, because while an individual who chooses to use fireworks during a restricted fire zone may not be breaking the law by doing so, they have to know that they are assuming that same degree of risk and responsibility should their fireworks display result in a wildland fire … and not to mention putting your neighbours homes and properties at risk," Marchand continued.

The risk of igniting a forest fire, or a structural fire are the exact concerns of other fire rescue officials across the province.

Considering the risks over reward

Despite some recent rain, areas of the north are still seeing high and extreme forest fire hazards, increasing the risk of fires in uncontrolled fireworks settings.

"When you consider the conditions that are prime right now … you have all the fuel, you have the oxygen, you just need the spark. So when we've got dry conditions like we have right now anything that's going to create a spark and have a flame could potentially initiate a fire," said Gwen O'Sullivan, professor in environmental science at Mount Royal University.

O'Sullivan, who studies environmental forensics, said the fire hazard linked to fireworks is not the only risk to consider amid forest fire season.

Regional forest fires have led to smoky conditions in Thunder Bay this week. One expert says fireworks will only make air quality worse, especially in crowded urban settings. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"Everyone is very familiar with the concept of particulate matter and the challenges with smoke from the fires … but with fireworks we're also releasing things like carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere," said O'Sullivan, "So it's a big thing to consider when we're already you know recovering from exposure to wildfire smoke."

The environmental costs of traditional fireworks goes even further when you also consider the explosives are wrapped tightly with metals like copper and lithium, which create the blue and red hues in the sky.

"Its the concept of you know what we put up into the atmosphere does actually fall back down again and so we do potentially increase the concentrations of things like metals and perchlorates and particulate matter in our waters," said O'Sullivan.

The management of the environmental hazards when it comes to fireworks is coming under scrutiny increasingly, especially as alternative options become available to consumers.

Drone light shows have become increasingly more popular, promoted as a quieter, more environmentally friendly and animal-friendly solution.

For this year's Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival at Mādahòkì Farm in Ottawa, Ont., organizers opted for such a display. Dozens of drones flew into the sky and formed constellations that told a creation story.

Two Intel drone technicians troubleshoot a choreographed drone display ahead of a Fourth of July at Travis Air Force Base in California. (Christian Conrad/ Airman First Class)

O'Sullivan said these alternatives are important to consider, along with the restrictions around fireworks. She said she'd like to see the ingredients in fireworks become more clear, so the average person can make informed decisions around what they are purchasing.

Firework restrictions are also on the minds of the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs (CAFC).

At the fall 2022 CAFC annual general meeting, the members of the association passed a resolution to adopt a more common approach or even a complete ban on the sale and use of fireworks in Canada.

The resolution identifies that each municipality works hard at developing bylaws and protocols to maintain community safety, but the differences in approaches across neighbouring municipalities or counties can unintentionally undermine those efforts.

Implementation plans for these resolutions have not moved forward.

Until then, people are encouraged to check in with municipal official to find out what the rules around fireworks are in their own community.