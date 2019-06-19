Grassy Narrows chief enters federal electoral race

The chief of Grassy Narrows First Nation has entered the federal electoral race.

Rudy Turtle will run as an NDP candidate in the Kenora riding in the upcoming federal election, the party announced Monday.

In a media release, Turtle said he's entering the race because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has let down Indigenous people and communities.

"Justin Trudeau promised us that he'd be different, but what we got was a prime minister that says the right thing in public, and does something else behind closed doors," the statement reads. "When corporations ask Trudeau for something, he goes to great lengths to make their lives easier."

"When Indigenous communities want to work with Trudeau — on issues from clean water to community safety — we get a condescending Prime Minister who is willing to pose at ceremonies, but not willing to take action to make people's lives better," Turtle stated.

The Kenora riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Bob Nault.

The election will take place on Oct. 21.