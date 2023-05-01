Six in 10 Ontario registered practical nurses (RPNs) are considering leaving the profession due to stress and wages, according to a new poll.

The provincewide poll was conducted by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare in March. Union representatives were in Thunder Bay on Monday to speak about the results.

Just over 1,000 RPNs responded to the survey. It indicates about 60 per cent of them are considering or somewhat considering leaving the profession, while about 75 per cent said a wage increase would make them more likely to stay.

Four in five respondents said they experienced high stress due to their jobs, with about 64 per cent saying they have had trouble sleeping and 63 per cent saying they dreaded going to work.

"Workload is a driving factor," said Dave Verch, an RPN and first vice-president of CUPE's Ontario Council of Hospital Unions. "We know that there's a 15 per cent turnover in health care ever since the pandemic started.

"It's just becoming an overbearing workload, and it's causing stress," he said. "There's a lot of tension in the workplaces."

Verch said RPNs are scrambling to care for patients due to staff shortages and are seeing an increase in violence in the workplace as frustrations boil over.

Jackie Walker, an RPN and SEIU Healthcare Nusing Division president, said the poll results were not surprising.

"We know that there's already a lot of conversation around long wait times," Walker said. "If we keep losing registered practical nurses, we're going to keep losing services and local hospitals.

"Our families are going to wait longer for the important care and services they need. We hear our government say we've got a lot of beds. We're investing in beds, but we need investment in the women, mostly women, who are doing this work and are being exploited every single day."

Ashley Hill, Thunder Bay RPN and vice-president of the hospital sector with SIEU Healthcare's nursing division, said RPN workload has tripled in the last decade, but pay has not kept up.

"They're working at ratios of 14 patients to one nurse, 10 patients to one nurse, and that is an astronomical number," she said. "It's unthinkable to be able to provide care that way."

"And if we have less staff showing up for their shifts, we're going to have an even more of a struggle to keep people."

The unions are calling on the province to increase RPN pay to $35 an hour.

"If we can get the Ford government to recognize the hard work and contributions of RPNs, raise that hourly rate to $35 an hour, four out of five RPNs said they would reconsider that decision to leave," Verch said.

Verch previously told CBC News that most Ontario RPNs currently make about $31 an hour.

Walker said she'd like provincial representatives to talk directly to RPNs to find out what they're experiencing.

"A lot of registered practical nurses say that to me," she said. "'The government should follow me around for a day and try to learn what I do and appreciate the knowledge, skill and experience that I bring to the work that I do.'"

An appropriate wage is also critical, Walker said.

"We have a staffing crisis because nurses are leaving to do other work," Walker said. "I spoke to a nurse yesterday from Thunder Bay who said she'll either go back to serving in a restaurant or maybe apply back to the liquor store.

"Pay nurses enough to keep them at the bedside and acknowledge ... the valuable work that they do," Walker said. "We think they can do that with a $35 minimum universal wage."