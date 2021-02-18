Royal Canadian Air Force touches down for training at Thunder Bay International Airport

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) touched down in Thunder Bay, Ont., this week for a day's worth of training at the Thunder Bay Airport with their CC-177 Globemaster III aircraft.

The plane was spotted flying over the city Tuesday as part of the squadron's continuous training program, before heading back to 8 Wing in Trenton Ont.

"The weather that day was not favourable for it. Fortunately, weather conditions in Thunder Bay were good, and the aircrew was able to successfully complete their training there before returning to 8 Wing," said an RCAF spokesperson in an email to CBC.

The spokesperson said conducting training away from the Trenton area is normal, as winter weather close to 8 Wing is not always conducive to the program.

"While conducting training in the Thunder Bay area, the aircrew remained on the aircraft at all times, thus negating any COVID-19 exposure risk for themselves and the local community," said the spokesperson.

The Globemaster strategic airlifter transports troops, cargo and oversized combat equipment.

According to the RCAF, the aircraft can fly long distances and land in remote airfields, making it a premier transporter for military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.

One of these aircraft can haul three CH-146 Griffon helicopters with refuelling tanks, or up to 102 paratroopers.

"We're always happy to welcome these pilots to our airport, and it's incredible to watch out our windows," said the Thunder Bay International Airport in a post on Facebook Tuesday.