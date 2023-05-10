New roundabout may be coming to Thunder Bay's north side

A new roundabout may be on the way for Thunder Bay drivers.

The city has hired a consultant to examine the possibility of replacing the traffic lights at Water and Cumberland streets — near the overpass at the north end of Prince Arthur's Landing — with a roundabout.

But it's not a done deal yet, project engineer Matthew Miedema said.

Streets in the area, he said, are due for renewal, so the city is taking the opportunity to see whether a roundabout would be a good fit. It's possible, however, that the city may end up sticking with traffic lights at the intersection.

"We're doing our homework on this one, and looking at all aspects of the roundabout," Miedema said. "The first part of the study is reviewing the capacity."

"We'll look at the capacity of the existing signals to make sure the lane configurations are appropriate for the volumes today, and expected future growth," he said.

Traffic and pedestrian safety are also considerations, Miedema said.

The study is being done by consulting firm CIMA+, and a report is expected by the end of August.

The roundabout would then be considered as part of the 2024 budget process, and if approved, construction would take place next year.

If the new roundabout is built, it would be the second large roundabout in Thunder Bay. The other is located at Redwood Avenue and Edward Street (the city has also installed a smaller roundabout at Pearl Street and Sleeping Giant Parkway, at the entrance to Prince Arthur's Landing).

Miedema and city police both said there haven't been any major traffic incidents reported at the Redwood and Edward roundabout.

"We've been very pleased with the performance of it," Miedema said. "It has been moving traffic very efficiently."