Thunder Bay City Council gives okay to southside roundabout

Thunder Bay City Council has given its okay to the construction of a new roundabout on the city's south side.

Council on Monday voted to award the contract for the $2.6 million project to Nadin Contracting. Work on the roundabout — which will be built at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edward Street — is expected to begin in June said Matthew Miedema, project engineer with the city.

Work will continue throughout the summer, and the roundabout should be open to traffic by the end of October, he said.

The roundabout will feature a medicine wheel design, and the project will also include landscaping in the area. Construction is taking place alongside other work that requires digging up the intersection, including water main replacement.

"We're going to be pushing in coming weeks here an education program for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, on how to walk, drive and cycle through a roundabout," Miedema said. "We'll try and hit up many different avenues to get the education out there as much as we can throughout the summer."

The roundabout will include two-lane entries and exits on Edward Street, and single-lane entries and exits on Redwood Avenue, Miedema said. It will include pedestrian paths on the exterior, and crossovers on both streets, as well, he said.

Work on a new roundabout began in 2019, as part of the city's transportation master plan, Miedema said. Part of the process was evaluating various intersections in the city to determine if they're suitable places for a roundabout (there is one other roundabout in Thunder Bay, which is located in Marina Park).

"One of the first restrictions for these roundabouts is property acquisition and limitations," Miedema said. "This one fit in nicely here. Other areas are less-conducive to it because of property restrictions and other traffic flow."

The city has identified three other intersections that could incorporate roundabouts in the future:

John Street Road and Mapleward Road.

Algoma Street and Gibson Street, near Boulevard Lake.

And Parkdale Boulevard and Porcupine Boulevard.

City council has not yet made any decisions on constructing more roundabouts in Thunder Bay.