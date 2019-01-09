'I was going to dance regardless of who was there,' Thunder Bay woman says as she joins anti-pipeline protests

A Thunder Bay woman took her demonstration against the RCMP's arrests of 14 people at a fortified checkpoint along a northern B.C. forest road to the front of the northwestern Ontario city's detachment.

But Stephanie Quisess and others didn't arrive waving banners or signs. Instead they started a round dance to show support for members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, who have been preventing Coastal GasLink workers from accessing a road and bridge, about 300 kilometres west of Prince George.

The company is trying to access the area as part of a proposed pipeline project. The First Nation has said workers can only pass if they have consent from hereditary leaders; a court injunction was issued in December 2018 to stop the blockade and the Mounties announced on Monday they would start enforcing it.

"Honestly, I was going to dance regardless of who was there," Quisess said of her decision to demonstrate at the RCMP detachment in Thunder Bay. "When I got there, there was about five people, so I just kind of talked and told them why I was doing this and then 10 people came."

"I was asking questions, like 'do you guys know why we're here?' And, just having that conversation and then 10 more came, so there was about like 20 to 30 people."

Quisess said what's happening out west is an important issue for her, drawing parallels between the dispute in British Columbia and missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"Hearing there was no consent given [for workers to pass] and just violating our Mother [Earth] and ... putting in these pipelines, it's very damaging," she said.

"She is our life-giver; we need her to survive."

Quisess said the round dance ceremony was to "pray for those that were arrested because they were ... resisting and advocating for our mother and trying to protect their lands and their territories," adding that the whole demonstration was peaceful.

The whole idea came together very quickly with the help of friends, she said. Quisess added that it's important that people in the northwest keep an eye on what's happening in B.C., even though it's hundreds of kilometres away.

"If these authorities think that they can do this in other territories, they can easily think they can do that to our territories."