Rosh Hashanah in a pandemic: How the Thunder Bay Jewish community is celebrating the Jewish New Year in 2020

While the celebrations won't be quite the same this year, the Jewish community in Thunder Bay is still planning to mark the start of the Jewish new year 5781, although on a much smaller scale.

Rosh Hashanah is considered to be one of the most important events of the Jewish year. It's a celebration of the New Year, as marked by the Hebrew calendar, and will take place this year from September 18-20.

"It is considered to be one of the holiest or one of the most important events or holidays in the Jewish year. So typically we'd get together, we'd have a big dinner, big celebration," said Charles Levkoe, a member of the Jewish community in Thunder Bay.

The holiday is usually "a very joyous celebration" for the "vibrant [Jewish] community in Thunder Bay," added Levkoe.

A rabbi is typically brought up to northwestern Ontario, the thirty-plus members of the local synagogue come together to sing songs and say prayers. There's a big dinner, a shofar—a hollowed out ram's horn—is blown, and everyone celebrates together.

"Unfortunately, [that] is not happening this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Levkoe.

Instead, the community is planning a series of smaller events with traditional activities throughout the weekend.

"On Friday, we're going to be having an event in someone's backyard where we will eat some hallah, which is a sweet egg bread, having some wine to celebrate and lighting candles, which is all very traditional for Rosh Hashanah ceremony," Levkoe said.

And on Sunday, Levkoe's family will be getting together by the water for a ceremony called Tashlich—which comes from the Hebrew word "to cast."

"It's a time to reflect on and ask questions like, what are we casting away this year? What do we want to get rid of? What do we want to release and what do we want for the New Year?," said Levkoe.

"So all of these events that we're going to be doing, even though we're not going to be able to get together as a big group, will be to reflect on what's gone in the last year, where could we do better and what are the missteps we've taken both ourselves, but also more generally in society."

-With files from Jonathan Pinto