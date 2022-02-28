CBC Thunder Bay producer Ron Desmoulins called it a career on Monday, retiring after more than 20 years at the local station.

It's been quite the career, especially considering it almost didn't happen.

"Going back to, you know, high school, I didn't know what I wanted to be," Desmoulins said on Monday's edition of CBC Superior Morning. "I didn't have a role model."

His friends had plans, though, with some of them heading off to be accountants. And Desmoulins followed suit.

"I got my Bachelor of Commerce," he said. "I eventually got my Certified General Accountant designation, and I had been working for about a decade with the federal government in the finance department."

"And I was so unhappy, just so unhappy," Desmoulins said. "So I just sort of started doing things that were really interesting to me."

Those included writing, and photography. Desmoulins took a buyout from the government and went back to school, attending the Ontario College of Art and Design in Toronto.

Back to Thunder Bay

Desmoulins started taking his writing more seriously; a manuscript he submitted to the Chapters/Robertson Davies First Novel Prize competition even got shortlisted, landing in the top 100 out of more than 1,000 submissions.

But shortly after Desmoulins returned to school, his wife, Leisa, became pregnant with their first child, and living in a small Toronto home was no longer a possibility (moving to something larger, meanwhile, was too expensive).

So, they decided to move back to Thunder Bay. It just so happened there was an opening at the local CBC station; Desmoulins applied, and, of course, landed the job as morning show tech.

"This was when something like a pandemic was basically in science-fiction movies and books," he said. "One of the jobs of the morning show tech was to line up what we called 'show openers,' we had to convince people to come into the studio ... at that 6:10 slot to talk to us about whatever was happening."

But Desmoulins went above and beyond, convincing station management to allow him to do a regular column about his kids (by this point, he and Leisa had three, all of whom were still in diapers).

"I had kids older in life, so I thought 'I'm going to write this column an older parent raising three young kids,'" he said. "It was a joy, and I still have those recordings. At some point I have to digitize them, and send them to my kids."

Poking fun at himself

Desmoulins developed a knack for telling very-entertaining stories, as those who've listened to such features as Fit After 50, or his series on trying to walk 10,000 steps a day, can attest.

"The easiest way for me to be fun was was to poke fun at myself," he said. "I never, never, ever wanted to sort of poke fun at the person who who I was interviewing simply because, you know, they were giving me the time to tell their story, and I wanted to honour their stories as much as possible."

"But when it came to myself, that was, you know, open game," Desmoulins said. "I was all set to just try to poke fun at myself and help hopefully entertain the audience."

Desmoulins climbed the CBC Thunder Bay ladder, moving from morning tech to reporter, and then taking on the role of morning show producer in 2008.

In 2020, he also stepped in to run the station itself, as executive producer.

And through it all, it was the people that kept things moving for Desmoulins.

"It always amazed me that people would be so open about themselves," he said. "But one of the ones that I really remember, early on it was a tragic plane crash in the Nibinamik First Nation, and I was, I think this was in 2003."

"I was fairly green because, not going to journalism school," Desmoulins said. "They sent me up there and I thought, 'well, OK,' but people just opened up for me."

Desmoulins said he remembers walking through the community and being amazed at the people from nearby First Nations who had come to help.

"Seven people died, in a small community," he said. "That touched everybody in the community."

"I can remember some stuff, like the open fire and there's a big pot. And I went in to see what was cooking and it was just a big pot of tea," Desmoulins said. "I was looking at it, and somebody comes up said, 'Hey, do you want to? Do you want a cup of tea?'"

"I'm just a reporter," he said. "Those people over there need help more than me, take care of them."

But the magnitude of the crash really struck home when Desmoulins came across a building, inside of which people were constructing caskets for the victims of the crash.

"I always wanted to be able to tell those stories and honour those stories," he said. "That's just one example that really comes to mind for me, is just the people."

And now that his time with CBC has wrapped up, Desmoulins will be turning back to those things that brought him to the station in the first place.

"it'll be a lot of writing, a lot of photography, enjoying being with my wife," Desmoulins said.

And he had one more message for the listeners of CBC Thunder Bay.

"Thank you for letting me be a part of your life."