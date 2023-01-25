Delegates make the case for addictions treatment facility in Thunder Bay, but province won't commit

A delegation from the City of Thunder Bay is hopeful meetings with Ontario ministers and staff at the 2023 Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference will mean more provincial support for community issues.

And while they said they believe the province is taking their concerns seriously, the three-day conference did not come with any new spending commitments from the Ontario government.

The conference took place from Jan. 22 to 24 in Toronto, and saw city representatives meet with a number of provincial officials, including Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Michael Tibollo, Minister of Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, and Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey.

"Meeting with ministers directly is vitally important," Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale said at a media conference at city hall on Wednesday. "But it's not just the ministers, it's parliamentary assistants, and it's also political and administrative staff in Queen's Park."

"It's really important, because they actually do listen, and they actually do understand what's happening in Thunder Bay, in no small part because of these delegations that we go down there."

Among the topics discussed by the Thunder Bay delegation was a proposed mental health and addictions centre.

"One of the requests that we had is to Minister Tibollo, and that's to get the crisis centre built in Thunder Bay," said Coun. Kristen Oliver, who also chairs the city's Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.

"It is to support people that are experiencing substance addiction issues, mental health issues, poverty, homelessness, and just creating a safer environment for people to get the support that they need and the resources that will certainly help them try to improve their quality of life."

Oliver said Tibollo was "very well aware" of the city's issues with addictions and mental health. However, Tibollo told them he doesn't have access to capital funding that would actually help the crisis centre get built.

"I think collectively the intergovernmental affairs committee will have to come up with our strategy on how we move forward," Oliver said, adding the committee may need to broach the subject with the ministries of health or infrastructure.

"If we could break some of those silos down that the ministries are working in so that we could try to find a collaborative approach, I'm hoping that that'll set us in a positive path forward," Oliver said.

Oliver said Tibollo has agreed to meet with the city in the future to discuss how the province can provide support for programming keeping kids away from gangs and drugs.

"I really like the grassroots approach that the minister was recommending, because I think that, initially, that is sort of a step in the right direction," Oliver said. "If we can start tackling a lot of these issues at a ground level ... hopefully we can deter people from going into that type of lifestyle."

Mayor Ken Boshcoff said he's lobbying the province to tighten made-in-Canada content restrictions on public transportation projects. (Sarah Law/CBC)

Mayor Ken Boshcoff said another issue raised during the NOMA delegation was the city's Alstom plant, and the need for higher Canadian and Ontario content requirements in public transportation projects.

"I'm convinced the province is sincere in their support of Alstom ... and Thunder Bay," Boshcoff said. "I'm really pushing for a higher Canadian content and a higher provincial content requirement."

Oliver said while there is only so much provincial money to go around, she's confident Thunder Bay will receive some of it.

"Each ministry has a pie, and the more municipalities are experiencing the same challenges and requiring the same level of support and resources, that sliver of pie gets smaller and smaller," Oliver said. "But I think it's important to recognize that the city has already been working collectively and collaboratively with the service agencies and organizations that provide support in this area.

"The fact that we're coming forward with a strategy and a plan in place I'm hoping sets us apart from the other municipalities."

In a media release, the province said its ministers, associate ministers and parliamentary assistants held more than 320 delegation meetings with rural municipalities and municipal organizations during the 2023 ROMA conference.