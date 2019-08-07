Police arrest suspect after robbery of Subway in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a 29-year-old woman after allegedly attempting to leave with some store merchandise that was on display at a restaurant.

Police said officers were called about a robbery on Monday at around 9:45 p.m. at the Subway restaurant in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue when a woman attempted to leave with some merchandise.

According to a written release, an employee had confronted the 29-year-old woman and during this confrontation the accused reportedly assaulted the employee before fleeing from the restaurant on foot toward Central Avenue.

On Tuesday, police said an officer spotted the accused woman on Red River Road near Algoma Street and recalled her being identified as the suspect in the Subway robbery.

Police said she was arrested and charged with robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.