Police arrest suspect after robbery of Subway in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a 29-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to leave a restaurant with some store merchandise.

Police said officers were called about a robbery on Monday at around 9:45 p.m. at the Subway restaurant in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue when a woman attempted to leave with some merchandise.

According to a written release, an employee had confronted the 29-year-old woman and with the accused reportedly assaulting the employee before fleeing from the restaurant on foot toward Central Avenue.

Police said on Tuesday, an officer spotted the accused on Red River Road near Algoma Street. She was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery.

The woman was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.