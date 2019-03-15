Police release surveillance footage, search for female suspect in reported Thunder Bay Circle K robbery

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have released a surveillance video and are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly connected to a convenience store robbery.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Circle K store at 346 North May Street just before 9 p.m. on March 12 about a reported robbery.

According to a written statement on Friday, a female suspect entered the store carrying a knife and a syringe.

The suspect approached the store clerk at the counter and demanded money, police said, adding that she then exited the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen heading southbound on May Street.

Police said the female suspect is possibly in her late 20s, short and with dirty blonde hair. She's reported to have worn heavy makeup, a light coloured jacket with a dark sweater underneath and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.