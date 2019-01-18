Police search for second suspect in Circle K robbery in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was allegedly involved in a robbery of a convenience store in the south side of the city earlier this week.

Police said they responded to a report of a robbery at the Circle K store on the 600 block of Arthur Street on Monday, January 14 shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, two suspects entered the store and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspects left the store with cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the suspects was located and arrested shortly after, but police say they are still searching for the second suspect.

Police have released a surveillance video and are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.