Thunder Bay police seek more victims after arrest of robbery suspect who may have targeted vulnerable people

Thunder Bay police say a 45-year-old woman recently arrested for robbery may have targeted seniors or people with disabilities.

Police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon that they are requesting public assistance as they continue to seek potential additional victims.

Police said the first reported incident happened on Feb. 1, when a female suspect forced their way into a Cumberland Street residence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The victim has an intellectual disability and was known to the accused, police said.

The accused returned to the same address on March 7 in an attempt to obtain more money but the victim immediately contacted police. The accused, who had fled, was located nearby and arrested, police said.

The subsequent investigation discovered the homeowner had been previously targeted, police said.

Investigators also believe there could be other victims, police added.

The accused is charged with robbery with violence and unlawfully being in a dwelling. She has been released from custody with a future court date scheduled in April.