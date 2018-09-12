Edward Street Mac's store robbery in Thunder Bay prompts search for male suspect

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is allegedly responsible for a robbery at the Mac's Convenience Store on Edward Street on Monday night.

According to a written statement released on Wednesday by the Thunder Bay Police Service, a man entered the store with his face covered with a balaclava at around 11:40 p.m. on September 10.

Police said the male suspect was holding a knife and demanded money before exiting the store with some cash and fled on foot.

There were no injuries in this incident.

Police describe the suspect as being approximately 5'6" tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip up hoodie with dark pants and gloves.

Police have also released a surveillance video and are asking anything with information to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.