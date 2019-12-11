Thunder Bay man who fled from police formally charged in two more robberies

A 39-year-old Thunder Bay man who fled from police after allegedly robbing a south-side convenience store on Tuesday has formally been charged with two more robberies that took place earlier that morning.

Police were called to the Circle K on May Street South at about 9:45 a.m. with reports of a robbery that had just occurred. They spotted a vehicle, and driver, who matched the descriptions provided by dispatch on the way to the scene, but when police tried to pull the vehicle over the driver ignored them and fled.

The accused was spotted again a short time later in Oliver Paipoonge. Again police tried to pull him over, but again he ignored them and fled.

Police would then deploy a spike belt, which was successful. The driver was forced to stop in the area of Taylor Drive and Rosslyn Road due to tire damage, and he was arrested.

Further evaluation revealed the man was impaired by drug, and he was charged with several offences, including impaired driving, robbery, and failing to stop for police.

On Wednesday, police said the man had been formally charged over two other robberies that took place Tuesday: one at the Esso Tiger Express and Car Wash on Arthur Street just after 4 a.m., and one at Santorelli's Truck Stop just before 5 a.m.

The accused was due to appear in court on Wednesday.