Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two men have been charged after reportedly assaulting another man at a hotel in the city's north side early Thursday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the Landmark Hotel just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 after reports of a robbery that just occurred.

According to a written statement from the Thunder Bay Police Service, once officers arrived and reviewed the surveillance footage linked to the incident, they identified two individuals who assaulted the male victim in a hallway.

Police said two females intervened to stop that assault from continuing.

The victim returned to his room, but was assaulted again later by the same two individuals accused.

He suffered non-life threatening facial injuries.

A 21-year-old man from Longlac and a 20-year-old man from Thunder Bay have both been charged with robbery.

They appeared in court on Thursday morning and were remanded into custody with a future court date.