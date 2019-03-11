Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 22-year-old man, who was wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service on other related charges, was arrested after reports of a robbery on Monday night.

On April 22, just after 10:30 p.m., police said they received a report about a woman who had noticed a man going through vehicles in a nearby parking lot in the 600 block of Sherrington Drive.

When the woman questioned the man about what he was doing, the 22-year-old left but returned with a knife and demanded the woman to empty her pockets.

According to a written release on Tuesday, less than 20 minutes later, officers located a male, matching the suspect's description, crawling underneath a vehicle in the Athens Drive area.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested with robbery and non compliance of his probation order.

He appeared in court on Tuesday morning and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.