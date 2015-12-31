Road work season in Thunder Bay, Ont., continues

The City of Thunder Bay's 2020 road work season is in full swing, with multiple ongoing projects affecting the flow of traffic in the city.

Work includes road and sidewalk rehabilitation, water main replacement and repair, storm and sanitary sewer maintenance, and the installation of new street lights.

The city said there are several areas that are undergoing, or scheduled for, major work that will affect traffic.

Sewer and watermain work, and road reconstruction, is taking place in the following areas:

Simpson Street, from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue - closed to northbound traffic until late August

Amelia Street East, from Edward Street to Ford Street, for twelve weeks

Grey Crescent

Kingston Street, from James Street to the dead end

Syndicate Avenue, from Dease Street to Leith Street

Brodie Street, from Dease Street to Leith Street

Sills Street, from Brunswick Street to east of Selkirk Street

Norah Street, from Donald Street to Arthur Street

Tupper Street, from Jean Street to Prospect Avenue, until mid-August

Parking lot at Market Square, Prince Arthur's Landing, for eight weeks

Possible intermittent closures of Water Street south of Marina Park Overpass

Other projects are also taking place, the city said: