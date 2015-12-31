Road work season in Thunder Bay, Ont., continues
The City of Thunder Bay’s 2020 road work season is in full swing, with multiple ongoing projects affecting the flow of traffic in the city.
Work includes road and sidewalk rehabilitation, water main replacement and repair, storm and sanitary sewer maintenance, and the installation of new street lights.
The city said there are several areas that are undergoing, or scheduled for, major work that will affect traffic.
Sewer and watermain work, and road reconstruction, is taking place in the following areas:
- Simpson Street, from Pacific Avenue to Southern Avenue - closed to northbound traffic until late August
- Amelia Street East, from Edward Street to Ford Street, for twelve weeks
- Grey Crescent
- Kingston Street, from James Street to the dead end
- Syndicate Avenue, from Dease Street to Leith Street
- Brodie Street, from Dease Street to Leith Street
- Sills Street, from Brunswick Street to east of Selkirk Street
- Norah Street, from Donald Street to Arthur Street
- Tupper Street, from Jean Street to Prospect Avenue, until mid-August
- Parking lot at Market Square, Prince Arthur's Landing, for eight weeks
- Possible intermittent closures of Water Street south of Marina Park Overpass
Other projects are also taking place, the city said:
- A new sidewalk on Redwood Avenue
- Pavement resurfacing River Street, from Madeline Street to High Street
- Mount Forest Boulevard, from 20th Side Road to Hawkridge Drive, for repaving and street light installation
- Dewe Avenue, Frankwood Avenue, Hilldale Place, Ray Boulevard, Vickers Street, and Walkover Street, for pavement resurfacing
- New parking lot construction at the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre
- Ford Street, from Rankin Street to Moodie Street, new multi-use trail construction
- Neebing River Trail, from Ford Street to Legion Track Drive, multi-use trail reconstruction
- Red River Road at Pine Street for traffic signal rebuild, with temporary stop control on Pine Street – watch for lane closures on Red River Road
- Arthur Street and Ford Street, for new traffic signals
- Sidewalk replacement on James Street, Walsh Street, Marks Street and Stanley Avenue
- New pedestrian crossovers at John Street at Marlborough Street, Pioneer Drive at Wyndale Street, and Court Street at McVicar Creek