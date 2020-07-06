Geraldton road rage incident leads to mischief charge

A 43-year-old man from Cobalt, Ont. is facing a mischief charge after a road rage incident in Geraldton, OPP said.

Police were dispatched to a location on Highway 11 in Greenstone following a traffic complaint on May 18.

The complaint, which was made via a 911 call, involved a tractor trailer being operated in an unsafe manner in a construction zone on the highway, between Geraldton and Longlac.

Investigation revealed the accused confronted the driver of the tractor trailer.

The accused damaged the tractor trailer during the confrontation, OPP said.

The Cobalt-area man has been charged with one count of mischief under $5,000, and is due to appear in Longlac court on June 23.

The driver of the tractor trailer is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act for various infractions, but no further details were provided.