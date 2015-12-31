Parts of Neebing, Northern avenues to close this week: City of Thunder Bay

Parts of two Thunder Bay, Ont., roadways will be closed to traffic this week due to rail crossing rehabilitation work, the city said.

Closures will begin Monday morning on:

Neebing Avenue, between Walsh Street West and Mary Street West

Northern Avenue, between Harold Street and Harold Crescent

The city said the work is expected to be complete by Saturday, Oct. 5; until then, the affected sections of Neebing and Northern avenues will be closed to all through traffic.

Detours will be posted.