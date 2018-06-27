Conservation officers lay 53 charges, 41 warnings during two day road check near Fort Frances, Ont.

A total of 53 charges and 41 warnings were given out by conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry during a two-day road check at the junction of Highway 502 and Highway 11 — east of Fort Frances.

Officials said on June 22 and 23, they checked 2,069 anglers over the course of 34 consecutive hours from Canada and the United States for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation act and the Ontario Fishery Regulations.

Conservation officers checked for licences, over-limit of fish, and possession of invasive or endangered species.

Charges were issued for various offences including packaging of fish so that they cannot be easily counted or identified, transporting live fish, having an over limit of walleye and northern pike, and failing to stop for a conservation officer.

Meanwhile, officers also gave out warnings for anglers who failed to carry a licence, kept more fish than allowed by a licence, and improperly packaging and labelling of fish.

Officials said on Wednesday approximately 150 pounds of fish fillet were seized during the operation and donated it locally.

Officers are also continuing to investigate two cases that were discovered during the two day road check.