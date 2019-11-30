'Weighs on your mind': Kenora-area property owners want to talk with First Nation about its road closure

An association representing over 100 property owners on Lake of the Woods says it wants to sit down with the chief and council of Obashkaandagaang First Nation, also known as Washagamis Bay, to determine how best to address their concerns and reinstate road access for property owners south of the community.

The lack of road access is a concern, said Nancy Salmijarvi, a spokesperson for the South End Road Association, which represents four groups of property owners.

Salmijarvi said the group has reached out to the First Nation numerous times over the past year, with no response. The four groups all had legal agreements with the community, some for 40 years, she said.

"We certainly would encourage the chief and council just to please give us a chance. Give us an opportunity to have a discussion. We're not bad people, we'd like to work in conjunction with the First Nation."

Access to the impacted properties through the winter was via ice road, while in the summer, people can get to their properties by boat. However, emergency services are not able to get into the area, year round.

"Weighs on your mind an awful lot," said Salmijarvi. "We don't have a lot of access, certainly not by road for emergency services. Nor do we have access for any infrastructure, for Hydro One, for Bell Canada.

"It's incredibly stressful, it's frustrating, and while we're being very patient, it's difficult ... because people think, 'you're just a bunch of cottagers.' Well, we're not cottagers. This is our home."

'Not a good feeling'

Salmijarvi said that in spring and fall, she was unable to leave her home for six weeks due to safety issues during freeze-up and ice break-up.

"Think about being in your home and all of a sudden someone puts a fence all around your home. Now, you can't get out and you can't get in. It's not a good feeling. You feel very trapped."

She understands concerns with people speeding on the road and increased traffic, but believes the road association can force drivers to slow down when using the road and come to a fair agreement with Obashkaandagaang First Nation.

She said one concern of the property owners is if there is an emergency, and first responders can't help a person in time. One man who drove his ATV to an access point this winter was airlifted to hospital in Thunder Bay after delaying leaving his home for medical treatment, she said.

Salmijarvi said she will continue to ask for the opportunity to speak to the chief and council.

"Again, we have to be able to open that door to have the discussion."

Calls to Obashkaandagaang First Nation were not returned.