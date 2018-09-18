Structural fire on Riverside Drive sends one occupant to hospital, says Thunder Bay Fire Rescue

A resident in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital early Monday morning after a structural fire on the 300 block of Riverside Drive.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, at approximately 3 a.m. crews saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor window which had already been blown out due to the heat.

After all the occupants of the building were accounted for, fire crews began immediately suppressing the fire from the exterior and progressed into the interior quickly in order to prevent the fire spread.

Fire crews said one occupant sustained burns and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.