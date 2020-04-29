Section of River Street in Thunder Bay to close until Friday

A section of north side roadway will be closed in Thunder Bay for sewer and water infrastructure construction starting on Wednesday, April 29.

River Street, between Balsam Street and Elm Street, is the section that will be closed to allow for some new essential sewer and water infrastructure to be installed.

The City of Thunder Bay said the work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

According to the city, local residential traffic will be permitted, but commercial vehicle traffic will not be permitted on River Street, from Algoma Street to Elm Street.

The city is asking commercial vehicles to use the Thunder Bay Expressway and Balsam Street to get to and from the area.

The detour route for non-commercial vehicles will be at Campbell Street, using Balsam Street and Elm Street.

"Those travelling near the construction zone are asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signage," read a news release from the city.