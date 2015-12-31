Part of River Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., to close for repaving

A section of River Street in Thunder Bay, Ont., will close to some traffic starting this week to allow for pavement resurfacing, the city said.

The closure will run between Madeline Street and High Street.

During phase one, which begins this week, only westbound traffic will be allowed on River Street, with eastbound traffic being required to use a detour route that runs along Rockwood Avenue, Dawson Street, and High Street.

Phase two of the project will see that section of River Street close to all traffic for final grading and paving.

The work is expected to be substantially completed by the end of July, the city said.

Access to businesses in the area will be provided via Madeline Street.

The city is asking motorists to avoid the area, if possible.