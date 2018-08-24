Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police locate missing 20-year-old last seen at Regional Health Sciences Centre

Thunder Bay police locate missing 20-year-old last seen at Regional Health Sciences Centre

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located 20-year-old River Bluecoat who had last been seen on Aug. 5.

Police said he was located on Friday

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police safely located 20-year-old River Bluecoat on Friday (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located 20-year-old River Bluecoat who was last seen on Aug. 5.

The Thunder Bay Police Service issued a written statement on Thursday asking for the public's help in locating him.

On Friday, police thanked the public for its assistance as they have safely located the 20-year-old man.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us