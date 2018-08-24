Thunder Bay police locate missing 20-year-old last seen at Regional Health Sciences Centre
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have safely located 20-year-old River Bluecoat who had last been seen on Aug. 5.
Police said he was located on Friday
The Thunder Bay Police Service issued a written statement on Thursday asking for the public's help in locating him.
On Friday, police thanked the public for its assistance as they have safely located the 20-year-old man.