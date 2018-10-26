MNRF issues over 100 charges, 300 warnings at start of northern Ontario rifle season

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say they have laid over 100 charges and issued over 300 warnings during the start of the 2018 rifle season for deer and moose in northern Ontario.

According to a written statement from the ministry on Friday, officers checked a total of 4,768 hunters from Ontario and the United States over a 10-day period, between October 13 to October 22.

From those checks, the ministry said they laid 132 charges and 329 warnings for violations with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, the Off-Road Vehicles Act and the Liquor Licence Act, including failing to wear proper helmet on an ATV and not wearing hunter orange.

Officers said they also issued a warning for driving an off-road vehicle without insurance and seized 32 moose which were harvested illegally.