For ride services, a quieter New Year's Eve will cap off a year like no other

It's usually one of the busiest nights of the year for rideshare companies, shuttle services and taxis.

But with Ontario under lockdown, those companies don't expect the phones to be ringing off the hook the way they usually would when people ring in the New Year.

New Year's Eve will cap off what's been an unusually slow holiday season, said Lawrence Deswiage, the owner/operator of Driverseat Thunder Bay, a chauffeur and shuttle company, adding that it's meant a very challenging winter for his business.

"November to the end of... December are the most important months out of the year for us," Deswiage said.

"This year has been pretty rough compared to past years for sure," he said, adding that the slow holiday season has been an extension of a difficult year overall.

"We're probably down about 95 per cent year-to-date so far since the pandemic hit," he said. "It's just staggering."

Fewer airport rides, events

In addition to the fact that fewer people are going out, the cancellation of weddings and other events that would normally support the shuttle branch of the business has had a big impact in 2020, he said.

Their airport shuttle service was also a "huge part of [the] business" that's been dealt a heavy blow by the decline in air travel.

Cody Ruberto, the founder and CEO of Uride, a rideshare app operating in numerous cities but based out of Thunder Bay, said he's also anticipating a very unusual beginning to 2021.

The founder of Uride says people are still using the service during the pandemic, but the business also shifted to offer delivery service. (Erik White/CBC)

"New Year's Eve is usually crazy. We get a pretty large number of rides, and we try to get as many drivers on the road as possible to get them home safe."

"We do expect it to be a lot quieter than previous years," he said.

However, Ruberto said, for his company, the second lockdown hasn't been as challenging as the first, when the company saw a significant drop in ridership.

Business has rebounded since those initial days in the spring, he stated, explaining that the company also adapted by launching a service for grocery and alcohol deliveries.

For Uride, the pandemic's biggest impact has been to slow down plans for growth, he said.

"So this year, we planned on expanding out and launching a bunch of cities across Canada. Throughout the pandemic we put most of that on hold and just focused on getting people what they needed – groceries, deliveries from the LCBO – and focusing on that side of the business."

Ruberto said they'll have cars on the road on New Year's for those who need essential rides, "but the main thing is that everyone stays safe, follows proper precautions, and that we get through this together."

'We're still here'

Lawrence Deswiage said that apart from worrying about revenue losses for his company, he also worries that during the pandemic, people might be choosing not to call for a ride when they should.

"We do get some calls for our designated driving service, which we're happy with, that people are making the decision not to drive while impaired and using us, but we're still seeing a lot of impaired charges almost every day ... that police are releasing. It's sad to see that."

His hope is for brighter days in 2021, he said, not just for his own operation, but for other small businesses in the city.

"I'm hoping that when things are kind of back to normal again that there's some pent up energy for people wanting to go out and visiting the small businesses again," he said.

In the meantime, "we're still here, and we're still available for people if they need us."

