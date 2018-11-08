New war memorial commemorates veterans of Afghanistan conflict in Sioux Narrows, Ont.

There are war memorials and cenotaphs in just about every community across Canada and residents in northwestern Ontario will once again gather this Sunday, November 11 to pay tribute to those who served and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

This Sunday, a handful of wreaths will be placed at a new war memorial in Sioux Narrows that's dedicated to the Canadian veterans of the Afghanistan conflict.

A brand new war memorial in Sioux Narrows ... this time dedicated to Canadian veterans of the Afghanistan conflict. Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, and Indigenous Affairs took a photo and tweeted it. He gives credit to Woody Linton, a retired honourary lieutenant colonel with the 116th Independent Field Battery, Royal Canadian Artillery, based in Kenora.. 10:34

The LAV, which was donated by the federal government, was a project that began four years ago when over 200 LAVs were offered up to communities across Canada.

Sioux Narrows "jumped right on board" at the chance to commemorate the "more than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces folks who served in Afghanistan, and especially the 158 who lost their lives during the conflict," said Woody Linton, a retired honorary lieutenant colonel with the 116th Independent Field Battery, Royal Canadian Artillery, based in Kenora, Ont.

As I visited the Afghanistan Memorial at Sioux Narrows, I am reminded of the courage the Canadian Armed Forces have shown, and continue to show, to keep our country safe. They deserve our gratitude and respect. <a href="https://t.co/MZfqjn8Qm3">pic.twitter.com/MZfqjn8Qm3</a> —@GregRickford

"Of course when it arrived here, we had to get one of those big, mammoth cranes to drop it on the pad, which was already put in place," Linton said.

"It's a really interesting vehicle."

After procuring property, the LAV was placed across from the Northern Ontario Sportfishing Centre in Sioux Narrows.

"We prepared the grounds, we got granite walk-ways, benches ... and light poles will be going up," Linton said.

The new war memorial is not ready just yet, Linton said, however they are planning to have an official opening this summer once the site has been completed.



