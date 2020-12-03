'We're all in this together': Ontario won't take regional approach in COVID-19 response

The Ontario government will continue to take a blanket approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, and not implement any regional differences in its response, the MPP for Kenora-Rainy River said Tuesday.

Ontario on Tuesday announced a stay-at-home order, which will apply to all areas of the province and come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The order will require everyone to remain in their homes, except for certain approved activities, such as grocery shopping.

MPP Greg Rickford said Tuesday that province-wide response will continue, despite the vast majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases being in southern Ontario.

"Regionalization had its time back in June and July," Rickford said Tuesday. "The challenge we've always had [in Northwestern Ontario] is capacity, and and the that if and when one region becomes more attractive than another, guess what happens?"

"People move to them," he said. "This is a blanket stay at home order to send a strong message to the people of Ontario, from every corner of the province, that we're going to shut this down, and hopefully come out of this in a much better situation."

Rickford said the stay-at-home order will be in place for a minimum of 28 days. Rickford said it's difficult to project when it might be lifted, as it will come down to how individual Ontarians respond.

"It's very difficult to put a magic number out there," he said. "I think it would safe to say, and you're talking to a former public health nurse here, that 1,000 cases a day would be a target that we'd like to get to, so that our restrictions could change significantly."

"That, matched with our focus on vaccinations, would put us in a much better, brighter situation," Rickford said. "But we don't have control over that."

"We're all in this together."