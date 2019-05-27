Game of Thrones 'Night King' comes to Thunder Bay, Ont., fan convention

The Night King is coming to Thunder Bay this fall.

Actor Richard Brake, who played the iconic villain in seasons four and five of Game of Thrones, will appear at the 2019 edition of Thunder Bay fan convention ThunderCon, organizers announced Friday.

"He is an actor that probably everybody will recognize from some movie or another," said Heather Dickson, ThunderCon's media director. "This being the last year ... for Game of Thrones, we thought why not bring a Game of Thrones guest?"

Brake has many other movie and television credits to his name, as well. He has acted in Batman Begins, Thor: The Dark World, Peaky Blinders, Hawaii Five-0, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rob Zombie's Halloween II, Water for Elephants, and Supernatural.

Richard Brake in a scene from Supernatural. (IMDb.com)

Dickson said fans will have plenty of opportunities to meet Brake during ThunderCon.

She said Brake will "definitely" be available for autographs and photos, as well as appearing on panels this year.

Brake is the second major guest to be announced for ThunderCon 2019. Actor Tony Amendola is also scheduled to appear.

Amendola's credits include The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle, and Netflix's Catslevania series.

ThunderCon will run September 21 and 22 at the CLE grounds.