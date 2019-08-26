Thousands of people got their fill of ribs this past weekend. But Ribfest also raised thousands of dollars for a local community development organization. 5:01

The head of a community organization in Thunder Bay, Ont., that helps children and families says this year's Ribfest in the city bolstered its budget as other sources of funding have been cut or reduced.

Proceeds from the event went to Our Kids Count, which runs a variety of programs, such as counselling, parenting classes and a community kitchen. Executive director Gladys Berringer said her organization is getting less money this year from United Way; additionally, funding they get from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board will end later this year.

"This is our major fundraiser for Our Kids Count," Berringer said. "We need to raise extra funds this year [and] we kind of reached out to the community and said that we really needed their support to help us make this event a great success."

"They've been coming out full force to do that."

The 2019 event was the first time Ribfest was held at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition grounds instead of the city's downtown north core. Berringer said the larger and more centrally-located venue was a hit.

"I'm hearing from a lot of people that this is their first time coming down to Ribfest," she said. "They like the fact that it's easy access, parking is available and I think being located in the middle of the city, we have people coming from both ends and they're meeting in the middle."

In all, Berringer said Sunday afternoon that she expected the event to bring in over $60,000. Good weather throughout the weekend definitely helped, she added.

As for the ribs, Berringer said she tried all three ribbers' menus. Ribs from Dinosaur Smokehouse, originally from Little Rock, Ark., were voted the best by a panel of judges.

"I'm not going to argue with the judges," she said laughing.