Ribfest fires up the grill for 2023

Thunder Bay's Ribfest is back on the menu for summer 2023.

But this year's version — which is scheduled for late August — will be bigger than ever, organizers say.

"Last year was a little bit quieter," Daniel Trevisanutto, event co-chair said. "We were getting our feedback ... from recovering from COVID, and this year we're ready to hit the ground running with something that we're going to be really proud of, and people should be very excited about."

This year's Ribfest will again take place at the CLE grounds, and will include local and out-of-town ribbers (Daytona's, Ribs Royale, and Dinosaur Smokehouse), a beer garden, live music, children's activities, an online 50/50 draw, and local artisans.

And the event is once again a fundraiser for Thunder Bay's Our Kids Count.

"It's extremely important to us," Our Kids Count development manager Emey Hendricks said. "It's our biggest fundraiser, and with Our Kids Count being our grassroots community development organization, we're helping to promote the health and development of children and youth in Thunder Bay."

"These funds will help to allow these programs to be free to all these families within our community."

Hendricks said the hope is to raise more than $100,000 this year.

"We just want to invite everyone to come out and enjoy the day," she said. "We have expanded, we've got lots of new programs. Our children's area is going to be phenomenal and we hope everyone comes out, brings their family."

This year's Ribfest runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 25-27 at the CLE grounds.