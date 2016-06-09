Ribfest: Drive-Thru Edition coming to Thunder Bay this week with a new look

It's that time of year again where the smell of sweet barbecued ribs wafts over Thunder Bay from the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) Grounds.

The Thunder Bay Ribfest, an annual fundraising event in support of Our Kids Count, is opening its doors to the public from August 27-30. But it will look vastly different from prior years.

Gone are the picnic tables, live entertainment and vendors. Instead, Ribfest will function as a drive-thru, where people can pick their ribber-of-choice, lineup in front of the grill, order, pay and pick up their ribs—all without leaving their cars.

Organizers are branding this year's event Ribfest Thunder Bay: Drive-Thru Edition.

"Back in the spring, we were kind of waiting to see how things were going to unfold ... and it sort of became clear to us that even if things did open, we weren't going to be able to have Ribfest the way we normally would have it," said Gladys Berringer, chair of the organizing committee and past director for Our Kids Count.

Berringer added, "We started to think, 'what can we do?' And certainly a lot of local restaurants were doing the drive-thru to pickup food, so we thought why don't we just do that for Ribfest as well."

Thunder Bay District Health Unit officials worked with the Ribfest organizing committee throughout the spring to draft and approve plans for the event.

The 2020 Ribfest in Thunder Bay will look quite different than in prior years (the 2019 Ribfest set-up pictured above). There won't be any picnic tables, live entertainment or vendors, but instead people will be able to drive up, order, pay and pick up their ribs without ever having to leave their cars. (Logan Turner/CBC)

There will be three familiar options for people to choose from, with professional ribbers Dinosaur Smokehouse and Ribs Royale and local restaurant The Silver Birch all returning to to the CLE Grounds.

Berringer said the out-of-town ribbers were enticed to make the drive to northwestern Ontario after success with drive-thru Ribfest events in southern Ontario communities.

"It's a risk for them, because they worry how it's going to turn out. But I think they certainly wanted to salvage something for their business as well. [After the events in southern Ontario] I think their fears of coming to Thunder Bay were relieved a little bit and they said yes, definitely they would come," said Berringer.

While the fundraiser will look quite different from prior years, the organizing committee hopes the community will still come out to enjoy the food.

"I think Thunder Bay has been really good trying to support the restaurants as they struggle to keep afloat during this pandemic. We're certainly hoping that people will come drive-in, support the event and get their ribs," Berringer said.