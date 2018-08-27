Thunder Bay, Ont., Ribfest events support local children's organization

A Thunder Bay, Ont., not-for-profit that supports children and families is expected to get a bit of a financial boost from some of the events at Ribfest this year.

The schedule of events at the annual event in the downtown north core on Sunday included a classic car show, along with a "Kub Kar Rally," where youth decorated small, pre-made wooden model cars and raced them down a track. Proceeds from the events went to Our Kids Count.

"All these people are here because they know that the money's going to a charity," said John Trevisanutto, a local business owner and volunteer with Our Kids Count, who was overseeing the car show.

"Their first passion is cars, and their second passion is helping charities locally; and every nickel that's made goes to Our Kids Count."

Trevisanutto said there were about 145 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles on display along Cumberland Street for Ribfest. Entrants paid $25 dollars, he said.

Over 100 classic cars, trucks and motorcycles were on display at Thunder Bay's 2018 Ribfest. Organizers say proceeds from entry fees went to Our Kids Count. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) "I'd like to say every vehicle in Thunder Bay is here but far from it," he said. "There's probably 500 awesome cars in Thunder Bay."

The model car races, which also took place on Sunday, are always a hit with the kids, said Margaret Hajdinjak, the program manager with Our Kids Count.

The races are open from youngsters aged two to 18.

"It's great, the kids really, really enjoy it and we do have kids that have come back with their vintage cars and raced them," she said. "So they keep their cars and then they come back and beef them up a little bit."

The seventh annual Ribfest in Thunder Bay wrapped up Sunday. Organizers said they were expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 people to attend the three-day event.