The Regional Food Distribution Association is trying a new way to get fresh vegetables available to people across the northwest.

The agency, in partnership with the Plentiful Harvest Food Rescue Program in Windsor and Leamington, is testing a pilot project to distribute pre-packaged food hampers to local and regional food banks.

Volker Kromm, the executive director of the Regional Food Distribution Association, said over the past few years the organization from southwestern Ontario would send truckloads of fresh produce, like cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes. But he said the items have a short shelf life and it has been difficult to coordinate, sort and make the food available before it expires, which led to too much waste.

Having the hampers come pre-packaged saves valuable time, Kromm added.

"We received an entire truckload of these hampers, roughly 1,500 individually boxed hampers," Kromm said on Tuesday.

"We got the entire shipment out to individuals [Monday] morning. So it's all done. So this is the fastest we've been able to distribute the vegetables and of course, with the least amount of waste."

Regional Food Distribution Association logistics consultant Wayne Vanderwees displays a sample hamper. (Supplied by the Regional Food Distribution Association)

Kromm said a dozen retirees volunteered to pack the hampers in southwestern Ontario with surplus vegetables. Most of the vegetables come straight from greenhouses and arrive in a matter of two days, ready to be distributed.

Bringing the truck from Windsor and Leamington to northwestern Ontario comes with a $5,000 cost, but Kromm said there is a trade off because the food distribution association doesn't have to buy the products.

Right now the agency has the resources for one truck monthly, but Kromm said the southwestern Ontario side is offering more vegetables, so the association will work through the logistics of possibly moving to receiving a shipment every two weeks.

Kromm said the hampers seem to be well-received by the local food banks.

"And the more we do, the further far afield we can go. We're trying to now work with a number of First Nation communities across the north and the logistics of getting it from us to Pickle Lake or Red Lake and then to all the remotes," he said.