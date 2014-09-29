Empty beverage cans from Telus Cup help fill cupboards at RFDA

The Regional Food Distribution Association has an extra $139 to spend on food this month thanks to everyone who discarded cans at Fort William Gardens over the weekend.

Telus Cup organizers invited RFDA volunteers to collect the cans to raise money for their charity, executive director Volker Kromm told CBC News.

The cans pulled in $139 for the organization, he said.

"If nothing [else], it'll buy some condiments and food for our kitchen for our soup and sandwich program," he said. "We go shopping regularly in the retail stores, and this will help."

"Every little bit counts."

"A hundred and thirty-nine dollars is still $139," he added. "It gave our volunteers another opportunity to serve the community."

"We hope that our name, the RFDA's name, got out there a little bit. So it is about exposure and giving back to the community."