Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug receives food donations amid COVID-19 emergency

A northwestern Ontario First Nation is receiving support from the area's Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) as it works to address a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, a fly-in community located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., declared a COVID-19 outbreak, and a state of emergency, earlier this week after more than 60 cases of the virus were confirmed in the community.

Chief Donny Morris, members of council, and band administration and nursing staff have all tested positive.

Friday, the RFDA announced it was sending food hampers to the community, which will be delivered to homes there.

"Our mission is to make sure no one goes hungry," RFDA executive director Volker Kromm said in a statement. "What is happening in KI is troubling and has the potential to really disturb families and their well-being."

"The RFDA is ready to support the community in any way we can."

Exactly how many cases are currently active in the community is unknown. While the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) is reporting 62 active cases there, an issue with the community's testing device prompted a temporary halt in testing on Thursday, SLFNHA's public health physician Dr. Lloyd Douglas said.

"From time to time, these devices sometimes can experience a bit of contamination, and then that would skew the results," Douglas said. "That being said, all the partners are working together in a good way to support the community."

Douglas said "we're basically taking the day [Friday] to ensure that the testing platform is working as expected."

He said testing would likely resume either later Friday or on Saturday.

Nobody has yet been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Douglas said, and people are generally "in good spirits" there.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is not the only one of the 33 First Nation communities SLFNHA serves that's dealing with active COVID-19 cases.

Kasibonika Lake First Nation, for example, is listed on SLFNHA's web site as currently having 102 active cases, while Sandy Lake First Nation has 85 and Lac Seul has 40.

Douglas said, however, none of the communities have declared outbreaks or states of emergency.

"Many communities through the pandemic have built community capacity through their pandemic teams and health care providers," Douglas said.

However, he said, the pandemic is not yet over, and communities are still dealing with issues such as poor housing and overcrowding that are contributing to the spread of the virus.

"The message to our communities is that if you have not yet received your vaccine, please go and get your vaccine," Douglas said. "Please get up to date in terms of your vaccines, the booster shot."

"We know the fourth dose is now available," he said. "And continue to wear your mask in public indoor spaces."

"We have to continue on with those measures," Douglas said. "One day at a time, we will get through this together."