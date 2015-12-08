RFDA once again offering holiday hampers to singles, couples, seniors in need

The Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) is once again working to make sure nobody goes hungry this holiday season.

The RFDA has launched the 2020 Holiday Hampers for Singles, Couples, and Seniors program, which will provide hampers full of food to those in need just in time for Christmas.

"They're a segment of our population that are not covered by Christmas Cheer," said June Gaw, chair of the RFDA board of directors. "Christmas Cheer has a huge undertaking with families in our communities, but there is that part of the population that doesn't get help."

"We're really trying to reach out and make sure that everyone has something on their table at Christmas time."

The hampers will include about five-to-seven days' worth of food, Gaw said, and people can sign up to receive one until Dec. 16 by calling 211.

The hampers themselves will be distributed on Dec. 18.

And this year, she said, they're more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people are experiencing a lot of stress, and loneliness, because of isolation," Gaw said. "I think that we really need to reach out and make sure that at least they have a nice Christmas dinner, and provide that for them, and that is one less stressful thing that they have to worry about."

The RFDA is accepting donations in support of the hamper program, as well, through its website.