The Regional Food Distribution Association's executive director is calling on city food bank members to develop a distribution strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volker Kromm has called a meeting for 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and has reorganized the warehouse at 570 Syndicate Ave S. in Thunder Bay. Volunteers will be asked to assemble hampers for distribution which will provide a five day food supply.

Kromm says this temporary 'emergency' measure is in anticipation of more people accessing the food bank due to temporary layoffs and reduced working hours.

These people live paycheck to paycheck so we're anticipating a huge spike for first-time food bank visitors. - Volker Kromm, executive director, RFDA

Transportation and funding are other key challenges that need to be addressed as additional measures have not been built into the organization's annual budget.

Kromm says all RFDA's drivers and volunteers have been asking how to move goods safely while adhering to cleanliness and sterilization requirements. The RFDA has already changed how it runs the Feeding Program and is now distributing takeaway lunches and packets of soup to minimize contact.

The organization recently received 45 pallets of non-perishable food and frozen products from Calgary. It is expecting another shipment of goods from the Toronto area and is also working with Feed Ontario to provide chicken.

Kromm says the RFDA may have to find other sources for additional vegetable and perishable supplies and will canvas hubs across Canada. He has already turned to online purchasing for items that aren't readily available, including paper products.

I might have to go to manufacturers and say 'please send me diapers and sanitizer'. We're going online to find some of these products because we certainly can't find them locally. - Volker Kromm, executive director, RFDA

"We have a solid network where we can rely on each other by being transparent, open and can share our information and resources. We'll be tapping a lot of people on the shoulder and asking for help and hope they will do the same. This is a true Canadiana opportunity."

As of Tuesday, March 17 there are no confirmed cases in Thunder Bay, however one case has been confirmed in the northwestern community of Fort Frances.