Officials with the city of Thunder Bay will be popping up at various locations around town, to help residents make sure they won't have any trouble at the polls in the upcoming municipal election.

From Sept. 27 until Oct. 4, the city is holding "Revision Days." Booths will be set up at certain times at locations such as Intercity mall and Confederation College, where people can check to make sure they're on the voters' list, and that all the information is up-to-date.

"It's important that folks make the revisions now before election day to avoid lineups and added inconvenience for them on election day," said John Hannam, city clerk and returning officer.

It's not uncommon for inaccuracies to be discovered, he said.

"Last election we made 27,000 changes to the voters' list. Now that's not all adding people or deleting people. A lot of it is fixing addresses, fixing school support [information]. Those are the most common errors that we correct."

People who have moved, changed their name or turned 18 since the last election are among those most likely to need to update information, he said. Residents who don't receive a voter instruction letter in the mail should also get in touch with election officials.

A voter gets help updating registration information at Lakehead University on Thursday. Students who move to Thunder Bay can register to vote here, noted city clerk John Hannam. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Online, telephone voting options

Most people should have received those voter instruction letters in the mail already, he said. They contain information about where and how to vote in person, or by other methods. This election, voters also have the option of voting online or by phone.

"We're trying to do what we can do to encourage people to vote, to give them broader opportunities to vote, and that's why we've introduced online voting as an option this time," Hannam said.

The voter participation rate for municipal elections in Thunder Bay is typically around 50 per cent — a respectable showing compared to other cities.

"In municipal circles ... that's pretty good," Hannam said. However, he said he hopes the new voting methods will allow more people to cast ballots.

Election information, including a full list of Revision Days times and locations, can be found at tbayvotes.ca.

Voters can also call or visit the office of the city clerk, at city hall, to make changes.