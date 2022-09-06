Students in Ontario are returning to the classroom, after two years of learning disruptions due to COVID-19, for what the province's education minister is pledging to be a normal school experience. With mask policies lifted and extracurricular activities returning, here's what parents and children should know ahead of the start of the school year.

Start dates

Most of the school boards in northwestern Ontario welcomed students back for the first day of classes on Tuesday. Staff members were in schools last week to prepare.

Virtual learning remained an option this year, with registration available in August.

COVID-19 protocols

The province released its 2022-23 school year plan in July, which is meant to mark the return of a normal school experience, including extracurricular activities and field trips.

In a statement on Monday, Education Minister Steven Lecce said he is "fully committed to a stable return to class without disruption through to the end of June."

There will be no changes to health and safety protocols from when the previous school year ended in June. Masks are recommended, but not required, and self-screening is also recommended but not required.

Rapid antigen tests remain available to students and staff upon request.

Cleaning and ventilation

School boards said enhanced cleaning measures will continue this year. Hand hygiene will also continue to be promoted.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board said it has received additional HEPA units from the province. The board said it has also added improved filters and ventilation throughout its automated system.

Plan to catch up

The province's return to school roadmap, released in July, was called "a plan for students to catch up."

It includes new tutoring supports, which include free during and after-school programs, as well as weekends and over the summer. Online tutoring is also available.

The province is also pledging mental health supports, including having hundreds of mental health workers in schools.