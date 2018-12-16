Resurfacing project to begin on Victoria Avenue between Edward St. and Lillie St.

Asphalt resurfacing on a major south-side roadway is scheduled to begin Wednesday, the City of Thunder Bay said.

Victoria Avenue, between Edward Street and Lillie Street, will be resurfaced, and the entire project is expected to take between four to six weeks.

In a media release, project engineer Mathew Miedema says work will include removing the exiting asphalt surface and re-paving with two new lifts of asphalt.

As part of the work, traffic signals will be removed at the Victoria Avenue and Lillie Street intersection, and a new multi-use trail will be constructed along Ford Street, between Rankin Street and Walnut Street.

A new pedestrian crossover will also be installed at the Victoria Avenue and Ford Street intersection.

Traffic may be delayed or restricted during busy times. Westbound traffic will be permitted through the construction zone, however eastbound traffic will be detoured at Edward Street.

Businesses within the construction zone will remain open as usual.