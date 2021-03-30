Restless winter bear's activities captured on trail camera outside of Thunder Bay

The black bear is an animal that is well known for its ability to hibernate in the winter.

A bear can remain dormant for months without eating, drinking, urinating or defecating.

However, a trail camera set in the bush west of Thunder Bay has revealed a black bear that's been keeping busy much of this winter.

Tom Armstrong, who lives outside the city, said his brother-in-law first came upon the tracks of the bear in the snow near his home in late December of 2020.

The bear was making regular forays into a nearby corn field.

The black bear, near Thunder Bay, has remained active throughout the winter of 2021. Tom Armstrong of Thunder Bay captured its activities via trail camera. Here it is pulling wood into the den. (Video captures from video by Tom Armstrong )

Armstrong, a keen outdoors lover, found out about the tracks and decided to investigate.

"It looked like the bear had been coming out and actually digging through the snow to get what was left of the corn," said Armstrong. "And there was still stubble corn stalks and some loose corn laying on the ground. So he seemed to be searching for that last little bit of food and he'd come out a few times there."

Armstrong, who once live trapped and relocated nuisance bears for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, said that having a bear out feeding in late December is very unusual. So he wanted to find out more about the animal.

One day he and his brother-in-law followed a fresh set of bear tracks that lead them to a den. The den had a large opening and was located in a sand berm very close to a corn field. Armstrong set up two trail cameras near the mouth of the den. These cameras take digital pictures when triggered by movement or body heat.

This black bear has been making day and night time forays out of its den through the winter of 2021 near Thunder Bay. (Screen capture from video by Tom Armstrong)

Armstrong put the cameras up around the end of December, and went back a week-and-a-half later on January 9, 2021

"When I checked the camera, he'd been out just about every day and he seemed to come and go, presumably going back to the corn and looking to eat a little bit," said Armstrong. "And then it looked like he was actually working at improving his den a little bit."

In the trail camera pictures, the bear can be seen dragging what looks like chunks of wood into the den. Armstrong said the opening of the den was filled in somewhat by what the bear brought although it was still quite open. He checked the trail cameras in late January and the bear had been out a lot again. The bear was free ranging - likely feeding - but also continued to work on the den.

Armstrong said the bear at one point was photographed by the trial camera actually pulling logs into the den to block the entrance more.

"My guess, just personal opinion, is he was hungry and maybe not in great shape for the winter," said Armstrong. "My understanding is they need somewhere that they're fairly sheltered, protected, and the snow will insulate them and then they'll stay warm and cozy in the winter."

In mid-February, the bear was not active for several weeks. Yet that period of hibernation was followed by more activity. Armstrong said one side note is the trail cameras also captured other interesting creatures that were in or near the den, some unknowingly.

The bear has been returning to a corn field close to its den to feed throughout the winter. (Screen capture from video by Tom Armstrong)

"I had pictures of this coyote sticking its nose down the hole," said Armstrong. "There's skunks walking by. There's a grouse perched right on the entrance to it. Someone's dog walked by as well as mice and flying squirrels. It was really neat."

Armstrong said that although the bear probably wasn't fat going into winter, it is still doing apparently well. He said the relatively mild winter may have helped the restless bear as it didn't have to endure long stretches of cold air temperatures.

"He's probably fairly lucky," said Armstrong. "It's been a spectacular winter for us here for sure. So maybe that was good timing for him, because if it had been a long, harsh winter who knows how he would have fared."

Armstrong said the trail cameras are still at the den and he swapped the batteries out last time so they won't go dead.

He said he plans to go back in a few weeks and see what the bear has been up to although he suspects the recent warm weather will have it moving.

"The field that is right beside him is totally clear of snow and ice," said Armstrong. "And it's quite wide open and exposed. So it'll probably green up early. And I suspect he'll be out there munching on grass at the first opportunity."