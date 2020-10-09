Skip to Main Content
Province adding rest areas along northern Ontario highways
Thunder Bay

Province adding rest areas along northern Ontario highways

The province is adding and upgrading roadside amenities on some northern Ontario highways.

Four new stops to be created while 10 existing ones to be upgraded

CBC News ·
The province on Friday announced plans to add four new rest areas along northern Ontario highways, including one on Highway 17 in a stretch along the north shore of Lake Superior. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

The province will add and upgrade roadside amenities on some northern Ontario highways.

The government on Friday announced it will create four new rest areas, as well as repairing and enhancing 10 existing stops.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the government realized the need for better rest areas along northern highways.

"Building more rest areas with better facilities will make travelling safer and more comfortable, especially for those who need to drive long distances," Mulroney said in a written statement.

One of the new stops would be on Highway 17 near Terrace Bay. The province said it would feature year-round running water, washrooms and commercial vehicle parking. It's planned to open in 2022.

The province would also expand the stop at the Ontario-Manitoba boundary, with enhanced lighting, renovated washrooms, new information kiosks and wireless internet.

The municipally owned and operated rest area in Manitouwadge  would also see upgrades, with all-season washrooms, a new entrance, improved lighting and added parking capacity. It would also be used as a pick up and drop off spot for Ontario Northland buses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now