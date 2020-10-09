Province adding rest areas along northern Ontario highways

The province will add and upgrade roadside amenities on some northern Ontario highways.

The government on Friday announced it will create four new rest areas, as well as repairing and enhancing 10 existing stops.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the government realized the need for better rest areas along northern highways.

"Building more rest areas with better facilities will make travelling safer and more comfortable, especially for those who need to drive long distances," Mulroney said in a written statement.

One of the new stops would be on Highway 17 near Terrace Bay. The province said it would feature year-round running water, washrooms and commercial vehicle parking. It's planned to open in 2022.

The province would also expand the stop at the Ontario-Manitoba boundary, with enhanced lighting, renovated washrooms, new information kiosks and wireless internet.

The municipally owned and operated rest area in Manitouwadge would also see upgrades, with all-season washrooms, a new entrance, improved lighting and added parking capacity. It would also be used as a pick up and drop off spot for Ontario Northland buses.