Respiratory outbreak at Thunder Bay's Southbridge Pinewood nursing home not COVID-19

Officials with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home declared a facility-wide respiratory outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus and Seasonal Coronavirus (NON-COVID-19) on April 11, the TBDHU stated in a written release Tuesday.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities at the nursing home at 2625 E. Walsh Street in Thunder Bay have been cancelled until further notice, with visiting restricted to family members and caregivers only.

The TBDHU also reminded people that anytime they are not feeling well they should refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities in order to avoid spreading infections to vulnerable people, such as infants and young children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems.

People can help prevent spreading infections and getting sick by taking a few simple precautions, the TBDHU stated.

Get a seasonal flu shot from your local pharmacist, health care provider or the TBDHU

Wash your hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Cover coughs/sneezes with the upper sleeve if no tissue is available

Put all used tissues in the garbage right away

Stay at home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others

Anyone with questions about the restrictions at Southbridge-Pinewood is asked to call the facility.